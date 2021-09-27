Men who are cowardly and put their partners and ex-wives through misery.

These are the faces of five Merseyside men who put their partners and ex-girlfriends through hell and ended up in court for their heinous acts.

In the space of a week, Liverpool’s courts witnessed a guy murder his child’s mother when she spotted a text on his phone and a monster drown and suffocate his spouse in a protracted attack.

Another case heard at Liverpool Crown Court featured a man who threw a vase at his partner’s head after the Euro 2020 football final in a drunken rage.

Their crimes against women infuriated readers of The Washington Newsday, and two of them were sentenced to prison.

These were just a few of the horrific domestic violence cases that came before our courts last week.

Kevin Currie attacked his former girlfriend with a knife, wooden bat, and metal saucepan over the course of “several hours,” according to The Washington Newsday.

“Drowning, suffocation, and strangulation” were part of the woman’s nighttime horror at his home in Lunt Road, Bootle.

According to a judge, the boozehound even threatened to “burn her children to death.”

Finally, she was able to contact police, who discovered her drenched in blood and pleading for assistance.

On June 14, the victim agreed to meet the 37-year-old in a pub after he told her he was suicidal, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Currie then urged her to walk back to his place, where he promised to call her a taxi after they had spent a couple of hours together.

Currie, on the other hand, refused to call a taxi once she was inside, locked her in, and subjected her to “severe brutality.”

Currie was knocked unconscious after hitting her head on the floor.

When the woman awoke, he was smacking her across the face.

The court heard the case. Currie then “mocked” her by strangling her, leaving her unable to breathe.

Prosecutor Graham Pickavance said police received a complaint from a neighbor at 9.15 a.m. on June 15 reporting they had heard a guy yelling at a crying woman.

The officers arrived to the residence, but Currie stopped the victim from calling out, so they departed.

Currie “attempted to stab her” with a knife, but merely hit her with the instrument, as the horrifying onslaught continued. “The summary has come to an end.”