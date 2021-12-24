Mel B, who is she? The bankruptcy and anguish of a former Spice Girl’s Hollywood ex.

Mel B – aka Scary Spice – has had a long-running TV career since her international fame as one of the Spice Girls.

Mel, whose real name is Melanie Brown, released a number one solo album after the band disbanded in 2000.

Phoenix, 22, is the youngest of the 46-year-three old’s children, whom she shares with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar.

Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 14, is her oldest kid with Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy, and Madison, 10, is her youngest child with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Mel B was a judge on the Australian and British versions of The X Factor after appearing in the fifth season of the American dance competition Dancing with the Stars in 2007.

Mel B fell in “love at first sight” with movie star Eddie Murphy while living in America.

Following the actor’s divorce from his ex-wife Nicole Mitchell, the two met at a Beverly Hills party in 2006.

“It was as if a 2,000-volt electric current had passed between us,” Mel wrote in her 2018 memoir, Brutally Honest.

Eddie said in December 2006 that he wasn’t even sure whether the unborn child was his. She soon became pregnant with Angel, but their romance began to fade.

The star of The Nutty Professor told a reporter: “I won’t know who’s child it is until the baby is born and a blood test is done. Sir, you must not jump to conclusions.” Mel stated two months later, on June 22, that a DNA test had verified Eddie was Angel’s father.

Mel had to return to her mother in 2019 after being “on the verge of bankruptcy,” but the Mirror said in March that she was “nearly a millionaire” once more.