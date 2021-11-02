Mehran Rowshan, a football coach and instructor, is inspiring transformation in sports in the Middle East.

Mehran Rowshan is a renowned sports celebrity in the Middle East who was born and nurtured in a sporty household. He is a well-known youth mentor and football coach, as well as the founder of Alliance Football Club Dubai, a youth football club and sports sustainability organization.

He is also one of the founding instructors of Arsenal Soccer School Dubai, which was founded in 2009. He has almost two decades of expertise in the sports industry, having produced some of the best players in the world’s top divisions.

Mehran has always been captivated by football, having been influenced by his grandfather and uncle, both of whom have had significant success in the sport. Mehran was drawn to football because of his extensive football experience, but his playing career was cut short at a young age owing to a knee injury.

Mehran’s deep love for football, on the other hand, kept him close to the game. He wanted to put his football skills to good use and help others achieve success in the sport, so he became a football coach, learning from some of the greatest in the world in England, Spain, Holland, and Portugal.

Mehran has subsequently established himself as one of the best instructors in the Middle East, having worked with some of the most competent individuals in the field. In 2015, Mehran founded a club that would allow him to holistically develop players, which led to the formation of Alliance Football Club Dubai, where he served as director and head coach.

Mehran has coached and mentored the next generation of footballers using unique coaching techniques and ethically-driven projects. This includes implementing sustainable methods that have earned the Alliance Football Club recognition as an environmentally conscious youth sports organization. He’s also passionate about getting more girls and women involved in football, and Alliance has a number of female coaches on staff.

Mehran is also focusing on establishing a youth mentoring program. He claims that now, more than ever, young people require advice and someone to talk to. He aims to be able to develop a more confident, revolutionary, sensitive, and empathic next generation of leaders.