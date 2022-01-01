McDonald’s in Liverpool and Wirral will be open on New Year’s Day.

If your New Year’s Eve celebrations left you with a somewhat sore head and a fast food desire, you’ll be relieved to learn that McDonald’s is open today.

Each McDonald’s location has its own set of opening and closing hours, making it difficult to predict when your local McDonald’s will be open.

On New Year’s Day, the following McDonald’s restaurants in Liverpool and Wirral will be open.

Liverpool

11am to 11.59pm, Lord Street, L2 1YL

L1 1TL, St Johns – CLOSED

11am to 11.59pm, Clayton Square, L1 1QR

11am to 11.59pm, Ranelagh Street, L1 1JR

11am to 11.59pm, Albert Dock, L1 0AJ

11am to 12am, Great Homer Street, L5 5AA

11am to 12am, Kensington, L7 2RN

11am to 12am, Walton Road, L4 4BB

11am to 12am, Belle Vale, L25 2RJ

11am to 4.59am, Aigburth Road, L17 4JP

11am to 11.59pm, Edge Lane, L13 1AD

11am to 12am, Bootle, L20 3ER

11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Switch Island, L30 6TQ

11am to 12am, Aintree, L9 5AN

11am to 11.30pm, Queens Drive, L4 8UU

11am to 12am, Rice Lane, L9 2BY

11am to 2am, Hunts Cross, L24 9GB

11am to 11.59pm, New Mersey Retail Park, L24 8QB

11am to 12am, County Road, Kirkby, L32 1TS

11am to 11.59pm, Huyton Hey Road, L36 5RT

11am to 12am, Huyton Page Moss, L36 3YB

11am to 4.59am, Stonedale Lane, L11 9DH

Wirral

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Birkenhead, CH41 6EB

11am to 12am, Wallasey CH44 5TP

11 a.m. to 12 a.m. at Bromborough, CH62 3PN