Maxine Peake will portray a late Hillsborough campaigner in ITV’s Anne, which will debut next year.

Anne Williams, a new ITV drama starring Maxine Peake, will premiere early next year.

Ms Williams died in 2013, at the age of 62, after a 20-year fight for justice for her 15-year-old son Kevin and the other Hillsborough victims.

Bruce Goodison, whose past films include Line Of Duty and Vigil, directed the four-part miniseries, which was shot on location around Liverpool.

The drama is expected to premiere on ITV in early 2022, though no specific date has been determined.

Steven Kelly was contacted for the new ITV drama after his brother Michael died in the catastrophe on April 15, 1989.

He told the BBC that Maxine “absolutely captures Anne.”

The play was based on the book With Hope In Her Heart, written by Anne’s daughter Sara and The Washington Newsday journalist Dan Kay, and written by novelist and producer Kevin Sampson.

“This is something I have considered very hard about before deciding to go ahead with,” Sara previously told The Washington Newsday.

“We all remember how essential Mum always believed it was to get the message out there and bang the drum for justice, and we all remember how powerful and inspiring her narrative is.”

“Over the previous four years, there have been a number of expressions of interest in dramatizing the book, but the crucial component here is the engagement of people I know personally and who also have a strong grasp of Hillsborough, our tale, and all the surrounding elements.”

Along with Maxine Peake from Shameless and Three Girls, the cast will include Rob Jarvis from Hustle and Ian Puleston-Davies, who portrayed Owen Armstrong in Coronation Street.