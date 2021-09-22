Mauricio Pochettino acknowledges Gini Wijnaldum is struggling at PSG following his free move from Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino has stated that Gini Wijnaldum needs more time to acclimate to life at Paris Saint-Germain after a slow start to his career at the Parc des Princes.

The Dutchman departed Liverpool at the conclusion of his contract this summer, preferring to move to Paris and rejecting Barcelona’s offers in the process.

However, he has struggled to reproduce his Reds success in Ligue 1, and was replaced at halftime in PSG’s 1-1 Champions League stalemate at Club Brugge last week before being used as a late substitution in their most recent match against Lyon on Sunday.

Despite this, Pochettino has downplayed concerns about the 30-year-old, claiming that the Ligue 1 giants will start to see more of him as Wijnaldum and his family settle in France.

“Gini, too, came into the team with a lack of preparation,” the Argentine said. “He, too, requires time.

“Then there’s something else to consider: each move entails not just a new sporting scenario, but also a new family and human situation, and this has an impact on any player coming at the club, especially without the benefit of a pre-season training period.

“In fact, the latter is employed not only to improve a player’s automatisms, physique, and tactics, but also to allow the family to be installed.

“There are so many variables to consider – and this isn’t an excuse – that you have to be extremely patient and understanding.

“The club, teammates, and families all need this time to adjust. It is difficult for a player to have the peace of mind to demonstrate all of his qualities until his family has settled into his new life.

“We know that Wijnaldum can help us in a variety of ways in the game.”

PSG's next match is away against Metz on Wednesday, and Wijnaldum has made seven appearances for the club thus far this season.