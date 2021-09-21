Mats Hummels explains what makes Jude Bellingham, a reported Liverpool target, so exceptional.

Mats Hummels, a centre-back for Borussia Dortmund, has revealed what he thinks distinguishes Jude Bellingham, a reported Liverpool transfer target.

After joining BVB from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020, the 18-year-old midfielder is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in football. He passed up the opportunity to join Manchester United.

Bellingham went on to have a successful debut season at the Westfalenstadion, with a famous goal against Manchester City in the Champions League being the highlight.

Following that, he was called up to the England squad for the European Championships in the summer, and all signs point to him being ready to step up a gear this season.

According to the Bundesliga website, Bellingham has also impressed Hummels.

“At that age, Mario Gotze was already a wonderful footballer, and he took his football extremely seriously,” the legendary German defender remarked. “However, Jude is the most mature 18-year-old I’ve ever seen on the field. He’s already a leader and one of the team’s most outspoken members.

“He’s a wonderful footballer as well as a fantastic human being. I guess I’ve told him how much I adore him at least 25 times lately. There’s little mistake about it: he’s on his way to the top.”

Bellingham has now assisted on six goals this season, according to the Bundesliga website.

When you consider some of the best players Hummels has played alongside at club and international level over his illustrious career, his admiration for England’s tyro may come as a surprise.

Bellingham, on the other hand, has already shown poise on the greatest stages, impressing in the Champions League and in each of his eight senior England games.

He would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool. The Daily Star said that the Liverpool team is willing to spend £80 million for Bellingham’s services.

The Reds’ midfield is well-stocked, but the club will undoubtedly be considering the next generation of engine room alternatives to take over from the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Bellingham would provide a solid foundation on which to develop for years to come.