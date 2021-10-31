Matalan customers are smitten with the’so comfy’ autumnal collection.

Matalan customers were smitten after seeing its “cute” autumnal clothes collection online.

The winter weather has arrived, sending many fashionistas on the lookout for attractive clothing that will keep them warm and protected from the elements.

Many companies, including Matalan, use social media to keep customers up to date on the latest stock and product launches available in stores and online.

The popular high street business posted a photo of its new autumn arrivals to its Instagram feed.

“Autumn activities… (rg: @shellandthelittlies) What plans with the little ones do you have in mind this half-term?” Matalan captioned a carousel of photographs.

The clothes were a hit on the famous social networking platform, garnering over 350 likes in the first hour after being posted.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It’s really cute,” Lucy added.

“Uff! That Jumper!” exclaimed Kage. Emojis with a string of hearts, a diamond, and a heart eye

“I have the leopard print puffa and it’s wonderful!” Sarah exclaimed.

“It’s so cozy!” Shell exclaimed.

“I really like this sweater,” Deborah said.

“Thanks for sharing our autumn adventures,” said Shell, who first shared the photos.

Matalan’s newest arrivals may be found here.