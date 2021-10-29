Matalan customers are enthralled by ‘cute’ Christmas décor.

With Christmas just around the horizon, stores have begun to offer their holiday merchandise for 2021.

Matalan shared their new Christmas nutcrackers on Instagram earlier this week, and customers are adoring them.

Traditional nutcrackers, as well as Santa and teddy bear variations, are included in the collection.

The city’s Christmas market returns with festive food, beverages, shopping, and rides.

”All I want for Christmas is some more nutcrackers…,” the shopkeeper said beside the photo. “It’s available both in-store and online.” Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

Instagram

“Aww love Nutcrackers, I have the teddy one, he’s so cute. X,” one shopper commented.

“I need them all,” remarked another, while a third added, “Love these.”

“I’m crazy with Major Nutcracker!” exclaimed a fourth customer. I tend to “accidentally” sneak more in to the house every year!” “OMG that teddy bear,” wrote a fifth, and “it is extremely sweet!!” commented a sixth. “The obsession is REAL,” said another.

Matalan’s new nutcracker range is available online here. It’s also available in stores; you can find one near you here.