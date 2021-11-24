Mason Mounted connections demonstrate The history of Liverpool and Chelsea has been supplanted by a new transfer trend.

Liverpool and Chelsea have a lot of history together, both on and off the field, during the last few decades.

There always seems to be an extra spark when the two clubs meet, whether it’s Rafa Benitez going head to head with Jose Mourinho or Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard exchanging words on the touchline more recently.

Off the field, the two teams have been involved in some of the most high-profile transfers in Premier League history, including Fernando Torres’ transfer from Liverpool to Stamford Bridge in 2011.

As a result, the current transfer rumor involving one of Chelsea’s most promising young players transferring to Liverpool may come as a surprise to some.

Mason Mount, according to the Daily Star, says he “isn’t feeling appreciated” at his boyhood club.

Mount, who has been with Chelsea since he was six years old, began talks about a new contract in September.

Mount, according to the article, believes he is undervalued in comparison to the club’s high-profile signings, with Liverpool touted as a possible destination.

“He is conflicted because he loves the club and the supporters, but he thinks it’s time for him to leave to step up his career,” a source close to Mount told the Star. “And what better place to do it than in Liverpool?” That quote’s last statement is very intriguing. “What better place to do it than Liverpool?” says the narrator. Anfield has long been regarded as one of the most coveted destinations for athletes at some point during their careers. In the views of several players, including one who has been with the club since he was six years old, the same could be said for Stamford Bridge and Chelsea.

Mount has earned comparisons to Lampard during his brief playing career and is widely regarded as one of England’s top players in the future.

Last season, he was a significant member of Chelsea’s Champions League-winning squad, scoring nine goals in 54 games across all competitions.

While his goals may not have been of the finest quality, he did play 54 games in a very hard season. “The summary has come to an end.”