Mary from Gogglebox slams Giles for his new fashion style.

On tonight’s episode, Gogglebox’s oddest pair got into an argument.

Giles had gotten himself a new sweater with knitted reindeer and snowflakes across his chest for the holidays.

As he told his wife Mary about his new purchase, he seemed very pleased with himself.

Pete Sandiford of Gogglebox’s unconventional snack has shocked fans. “I think this demonstrates I have a great sense of humour, Mary, and shows that I’m a bit of a character,” he remarked.

“I replied ‘can you guarantee that it’s 100 percent acrylic?’ and he answered ‘sure,'” the artist revealed why he bought it.

“Because we have awful moth problems in the cottage, I’ve maintained the option of getting three more like this because the price was right, Mary.”

Mary, on the other hand, was not impressed with the fashion decision, scrunching her face up at him and saying, “Sorry Giles, but the size is wrong.” It’s a little too tight.” “The point is about you wearing all these horrible outfits, have you got no feeling in yourself that you want to look glamourous?” she added. “I’d find myself nearly irresistible if I went to a workplace party nutty,” Giles retorted, laughing. Viewers of the show, on the other hand, seemed to adore his sweater and offered their thoughts on Twitter.

“There’s nothing wrong with his Christmas sweater,” Greg said. Nutty is constantly moaning at him. #Gogglebox.” “Giles in his Primark Christmas jumper… #Gogglebox,” Mr Chambers remarked, adding some crying laughing face emojis.

“Glamorous?” Martin asked. Giles is too late for #gogglebox.”