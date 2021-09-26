Martin Lewis offers advise on how to avoid paying “historic” energy costs.

Martin Lewis has warned homeowners that unless they act quickly, they could be hit with a “unprecedented” energy bill.

In his weekly Money Saving Expert message earlier this week, the Money Saving Expert addressed the matter urgently.

“I warned you the energy market was bad,” Martin added. Now, however, things have gotten a lot worse.”

This winter, Martin Lewis predicts, people will be faced with “devastating choices.”

The government has scrapped plans for bailouts and stated that the energy price cap would not be lifted to relieve pressure on failing businesses, but it will provide loans to companies that take on clients from bankrupt suppliers.

According to Mirror Online, if your company goes bankrupt, you will not lose any credit.

“The cheapest fixes are 60 percent more expensive than a year ago, wholesale gas costs have increased fourfold in a year, and electricity prices have increased as well,” Martin said.

While any energy savings are now restricted due to a lack of competition, Martin believes that damage can be mitigated.

Here are five things he thinks you should know about the energy price hike, according to him.

The energy price cap may have been put in place to protect you, but it is set to climb on October 1st, with the average household’s costs rising by 12% to £1,277 per year based on usual usage.

“If you’ve never switched or come off a fixed or special tariff, you’re probably on your energy provider’s default standard tariff,” Martin explained.

The price cap is rising due to an increase in wholesale expenses earlier this year, but at current rates, it’s set to rise considerably more next year.

This will be confirmed by Ofgem in February and will take effect on April 1, 2022.

“Based on typical consumption, the price cap may soar to a stomach-churning £1,450 a year,” Martin warned.

“Because it’s more practical to look at energy costs across a year, the fact that we’re about a third of the way through the next assessment period (Aug-Jan), which determines the cap from April 2022, is critical.”

Because costs have risen by 60% in a year, anyone switching from a fixed tariff will almost certainly pay more than they did before. “The summary has come to an end.”