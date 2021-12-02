Martin Lewis gives a stern warning about vehicle and home insurance.

For individuals with auto and home insurance, Martin Lewis and his Money Saving Expert team have issued an urgent warning.

On Thursday, Martin warned on his ITV show that we would enter a brand new insurance world on January 1, 2022.

The Financial Conduct Authority, the regulator, is about to introduce new, presumably better rules that will throw the mainstream insurance sector on its head.

As a result of the new laws, loyalty premiums will be phased out, and insurers will be required to charge the same rates to new and current clients.

In the short term, however, this shift may result in a price increase for switchers.

Even if your renewal is six months away, Martin recommended individuals to check now to see if they may save money.

He claims that 23 days before the renewal is due is the “sweet spot” for insurance renewals. This is when the best bargains can be found.

The Money Saving Expert provided eight strategies to obtain the cheapest insurance, which are also available on his website.

This is because to the fact that they do not all include the same insurers, and even when they do, the pricing can vary.

Biggie Direct Line isn’t included on any comparison sites, but it’s worth looking at.

Check to see if a multicar insurance is less expensive (you won’t be able to do this using comparison sites).

It’s all about trial and error at this point. Whether cost is a concern, see if comprehensive is less expensive than third-party. Check to see whether adding a responsible additional driver reduces costs. To evaluate if changing the job description lowers costs, use the Job Picker.

After you’ve selected your winning policy, cashback sites can reward you up to £80. (always do it that way round).

Take your best pricing to your current insurance and see if they’ll match it.

If you have a history of claims, a medical condition, or points on your license, comparison sites are unlikely to be helpful. So, enlist the help of a broker who may be able to provide you with more individualized coverage.

Before signing up, read at least the policy summary and make sure the insurer is regulated by the Financial Services Authority. “The summary has come to an end.”