Marks & Spencer nailed it with a £40 flowery midi dress that’s everything but conventional.

After seeing it online, Marks & Spencer consumers were smitten with a floral midi dress.

Marks and Spencer’s social media networks have an army of admirers eager to keep up with all of the retailer’s latest stock and product launches.

The retailer is known and loved for its large variety of food, drink, and household basics, as well as its wide range of on-trend apparel, homeware, and accessories.

Matalan customers laud the “wonderful color” of the “beautiful” Jacket for £25

Sam Briones, a Marks and Spencer “insider,” made waves on Instagram after posting a photo of herself wearing the brand’s flowery high neck midi tea dress.

The £39.50 dress has an all-over flower motif and is available in a normal fit with an on-trend midi length. A high neckline and empire-line bodice, as well as frilled cuffs on the long sleeves and a modest back zip and button closing, complete the look.

Instagram

“This dress from the #anythingbutordinary collection this season is another gorgeous choice as we transition towards the cooler temperatures,” Sam captioned a carousel of photographs showcasing the dress. Holly Willoughby wore this outfit to a recent press event, and I thought it looked great on her!

“Dresses are fantastic because they can be worn with boots and layered with a sweater or cardi. Another midi length dress, this time a little longer on me because I’m just 5’2 and I adore it! With this dress, I especially like the elastic at the cuffs.

“When these boots originally appeared online, I was quickly taken to them, and they do not disappoint!! I adore the color and the fact that they are patent. This Chelsea style is made more comfortable by the block heel, which is ideal for me because I don’t normally wear heels.”

The dress was a hit with Marks and Spencer fans, with hundreds of likes. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“M&S, you are Anything But Ordinary these days,” Pat observed. “Wonderful clothes.”

“Hubbie just purchased me these boots for my birthday,” Jennifer explained.

“You have such a fantastic look on you,” Helen added.

“Marks and Spencers are,” Lorraine said.

“The summary comes to an end.”