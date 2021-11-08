Marko Grujic makes a huge allegation about Liverpool and the ‘group of death’ in the Champions League.

Marko Grujic complimented Liverpool, claiming that his previous club was ‘in front’ of their Champions League group before a single ball was kicked.

The Reds were placed in the dubbed ‘group of death,’ which included Porto, Atletico Madrid, and AC Milan, but they have already qualified for the knockout stages with two games to spare.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has entire control of Group B after two close matches with Atletico Madrid, a 5-1 demolition of Porto, and a tough game at Anfield versus AC Milan.

Grujic, who now plays for Porto, was impressed by Liverpool and acknowledges that they ‘had the lead’ before the games even started.

“Even before the game started, my previous club was in the lead; they played fantastically and lived up to all expectations,” he told Serbian newspaper Sportski Zurnal.

“After a thrashing in the first encounter, we are unable to pose a danger to Liverpool.” We did not deserve such a thrashing in our own stadium.

“At Anfield, we’ll attempt to improve and come closer to the knockout stage.” Against Madrid, we will have a wonderful chance to qualify for the eighth finals.

“Winning second place in such a competitive group would be a huge accomplishment for us.”

“We’ll do our best to prepare, we’ll have crowd support, and I’m hoping to secure a spot among the 16 top teams.”

Grujic signed a permanent deal with the Portuguese club in the summer after spending the 2020/21 season on loan with them.

In September, he played the second half of their 5-1 loss to Liverpool at the Estadio do Dragao.

With five points, Porto is presently second in the group, while Atletico Madrid is third with four. With only one point from their first four games, AC Milan has a big challenge ahead of them.

With Porto and Atletico Madrid meeting in Portugal on the penultimate matchday in December, the second qualifier is expected to go down to the wire.