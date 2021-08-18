Marko Grujic maintained Liverpool’s bad luck with transfers.

When Jurgen Klopp departs Liverpool, a plethora of articles and books will be published on what he accomplished during his time on Merseyside.

During Klopp’s tenure, a slew of notable players will be honored for their accomplishments. Marko Grujic is a player who didn’t do much on the pitch during his time with Liverpool but deserves to be mentioned in the story of Liverpool and Klopp.

The Serbian international, who joined FC Porto in a £10.5 million deal this summer, was the manager’s first signing for the club in January 2016.

During the five-and-a-half seasons he was committed to Liverpool, however, his impact on the first team was modest. Grujic only made five league starts, all of which came in the League Cup, while on loan at Cardiff City, Hertha Berlin, and Porto, he saw significantly more action.

There’s no shame in failing to make the grade at one of the world’s biggest football clubs because he was only 19 years old when he arrived to England.

But, now that his time with Liverpool has come to an end, it’s worth considering how previous first-time acquisitions for Reds managers in the Premier League era fared with the club and how their careers progressed afterward.

Brendan Rodgers’ first signing in the transfer market was a 21-year-old striker with whom he had previously worked at Swansea City.

“Fabio is a perfect example of what we’re aiming to achieve in terms of constructing not only for the now but also for the future. Rodgers stated at the time, “He’s a big talent.”

Borini, on the other hand, only scored three times in 38 appearances throughout his two seasons on Merseyside. He was perhaps more useful to the club during his loan stay with Sunderland in 2013/14, when he scored a game-winning goal at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea battled Liverpool for first place.

After signing a permanent contract with the Black Cats in 2015, the Italian has also represented Milan, Hellas Verona, and Fatih.