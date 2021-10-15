Mark Lutton of the Great British Bake Off reveals the first photo of his newborn baby.

Mark Lutton, star of the Great British Bake Off, and his partner Laura Dean have welcomed a new baby into the world.

The GBBO participant announced the news on Instagram, along with a photo of his son, who was born at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“Welcoming the newest member of our family, Sidney Lutton-Dean, who was born last week,” he wrote.

"Laura and Sid are doing fantastic, and we're having a terrific time as a family getting to know this amazing little boy."

“A huge thank you to the amazing people at Liverpool Women’s Hospital @liverpoolwomens,” she said. Thank you for bringing Sid into the world safely and for caring for Laura. Pam was an absolute hero of a midwife, and I don’t believe we’ll ever forget how amazing she was xInstagram”@lauracharlotte88″ The new parents’ fans were also eager to congratulate them.

“Congratulations, he is really stunning,” one person said.

“Congratulations!” exclaimed another. What a babe she is! Take advantage of the whirlwind! Xxx” “Sid is lovely!” wrote a third. Congratulations.” “Awe tremendous congrats!” said a fourth. “A small baker’s apprentice.” Mark only stayed on GBBO for six weeks before quitting.

Mark, who is originally from Northern Ireland, has lived in Liverpool for almost a decade and has followed in the footsteps of a number of past Liverpool bakers who have competed on the show.