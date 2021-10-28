Marcus Rashford speaks up about Manchester United’s ’embarrassment’ against Liverpool. ‘I can’t lie,’ he says.

Following Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, Marcus Rashford has spoken out.

At Old Trafford, the Reds destroyed their opponents, with Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, and Diogo Jota leading the way to a historic triumph.

Several United players have expressed their disappointment with the defeat on social media in recent days, and Rashford is the latest to apologize to fans.

The England international acknowledged he is ’embarrassed’ by what happened against Jurgen Klopp’s side in a social media post.

“I can’t lie you haven’t heard from me on here since as a United fan I didn’t really know what to say after Sunday,” he said in a tweet.

“I felt humiliated.” I’m ashamed of myself. Our supporters mean the world to us, and you didn’t deserve it. We’re putting in a lot of effort to correct this.

“It’s up to us to redeem ourselves.”

Rashford, who has only recently returned from a shoulder injury, started his third game of the season against Liverpool and was replaced on 62 minutes, shortly after United’s Paul Pogba was sent off.

As United’s terrible form continued against Liverpool, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under mounting pressure.

‘First and foremost, apologies to the supporters, we need to be better and it’s not good enough,’ captain Harry Maguire said after the game on MUTV.

“Obviously, it’s going to hurt because these are the big games that you come to the club to be a part of and to play in.”

“I believe everyone should examine themselves in the mirror.”