Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, and other Liverpool players send messages to Harvey Elliott.

Harvey Elliott has received notes of sympathy from Liverpool players, as well as some from Premier League opponents, after his injury drew widespread attention.

The 18-year-old was injured after a strong challenge from Leeds defender Pascal Struijk, who had to be stretchered from the pitch.

The gravity of the occurrence prompted Elliott’s teammates and fellow footballers to give him notes of support, as he was having a breakout season in a Reds jersey.

After a devastating injury to a Liverpool teenager, Harvey Elliott’s statement speaks volumes.

Despite applauding the fans and demonstrating his strong demeanor as he walked away, it was an injury that shocked the world.

Some of his teammates, like Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Thiago, showed their support for the child.

Former Reds Jamie Carragher, Michael Owen, and Luis Garcia all expressed their best wishes for Elliott. After a good loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season, the midfielder received a note of support.

Following the event, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and ex-Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling were among the current players from rival teams to express their condolences.

After starting his third consecutive game for the Reds against Leeds, his absence has an even greater impact on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

In his post-match interview, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that the teenager had sustained a dislocated left ankle, however the timeframe for his recovery is presently unknown.