Marcel Brands’ departure has been described by Everton fans as “feeling like an outsider.”

Everton fans have reacted to the news that Marcel Brands has left the club on social media.

As pressure mounts on Rafa Benitez and the club’s board of directors, the Blues’ director of football is leaving Goodison Park.

In May 2018, Brands was named as Everton’s director of football, succeeding Steve Walsh, who was fired at the end of the season.

With Everton just two points above the relegation zone, the Dutchman’s resignation comes just seven months after signing a three-year contract in April.

Many Blues responded to the news on Twitter, saying they were not surprised by the Dutchman’s departure, but that the club’s board should be questioned.

Everton’s scouting and recruitment department, as well as the club’s Academy, have undergone considerable changes since Brands was appointed to the board of directors in January 2019.

In April, chairman Bill Kenwright remarked of Brands’ new contract, “There hasn’t really been any doubt for some time that Marcel and I would get down and agree a new contract.”

“With Farhad’s consent, we were able to reach an agreement after about one game of Z Cars.

“In addition to being good at his job, Marcel has a fantastic working relationship with Carlo, our CEO, Denise, and myself, and it was critical that we preserve the structure and stability we’ve established in recent years.”

“As we all work together to develop an exciting future for our great club, Farhad and I wish our leadership team success and happiness.”