Manchester United’s woes are exacerbated by taunts from Liverpool and Manchester City fans.

The Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Preston North End is expected to be a sell-out.

This evening, Reds fans are ensconced in the Bill Shankly Kop at Deepdale, with the entire stand to themselves, and they can be heard clearly.

‘Ole’s at the wheel’ shouts could be heard just after kick-off, as fans were still celebrating Sunday’s 5-0 hammering of Manchester United.

At Old Trafford, Jurgen Klopp’s team issued a statement of purpose against their opponents, putting United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under more strain.

As the Reds inflicted misery on their opponents, Mohamed Salah became the first opposition player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Liverpool supporters aren’t the only ones who appear to be pleased with the present state of affairs at United.

During their Carabao Cup match at Arsenal on Tuesday night, Leeds United fans taunted the Manchester club and under-fire Solskjaer with identical chants.

Manchester City fans may be heard chanting ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ against West Ham tonight at the London Stadium.

Despite rumours over Solskjaer’s future following the loss, the United manager has returned to work this week and is likely to be in the dugout at Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

United are now in seventh place in the league, seven points behind second-placed Liverpool.