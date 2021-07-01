Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho will not push Liverpool’s hand in the summer market.

Liverpool fans have had plenty of time to mentally prepare for the possibility of Jadon Sancho joining Manchester United.

Last summer, United spent the whole summer attempting and failing to complete a deal for one of Europe’s most desired young prospects, earning plenty of scorn as a result.

Sancho, on the other hand, has become the latest high-profile signing for a club seeking to reclaim its past glory after years of mediocrity in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Liverpool’s resurgence and collecting of major honours has made that moment even more challenging for those at Old Trafford.

And it’s evident that they’re motivated to make things right in the coming seasons, no matter what it takes.

United’s mentality, exemplified by Sancho’s £73 million return to the Premier League, serves as a stark reminder to Liverpool that their victories will continue to be harder-won than those of the teams surrounding them.

Consider the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is rumored to be on the verge of bringing in Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane as a follow-up to their first signing of the window.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is rumored to be planning up big-money deals for two England talents, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, as they aim to build on their Premier League title.

Chelsea is being touted as a possible destination for the freakishly prolific Erling Haaland, who has just won his second European Cup.

At times like these, it’s difficult to see how Liverpool, which is known for being frugal, can compete with clubs that can spend big sums on superstar players.

However, one look at Jurgen Klopp’s projected starting XI for next season makes that potential seem less frightening.

It’s easy to forget that, while players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are now regarded as world-class, they arrived for relatively cheap prices and with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over them.

Even the Reds’ more expensive signings were questioned; Virgil van Dijk arrived from Southampton after three years without playing in the Champions League, while Alisson Becker had only one season of top-flight European football before departing. The summary comes to a close.