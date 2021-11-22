Manchester United’s Ed Woodward and FSG discuss their biggest task at Liverpool.

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, claimed on a conference call with shareholders in 2018 that the club didn’t need to be successful on the field to make money.

The club’s continued failure to win major silverware, losses compounded by the epidemic, and the squandering of money on ill-advised new signings and contract extensions, which ended in the termination of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, suggest that the club is testing that assertion.

Manchester United have failed to win another Premier League or Champions League title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, burning through £44 million in pay-offs to failed managers, the most recent of which is a £7.5 million sum to be paid to Solskjaer, a man whose achievements as a player at Old Trafford afforded him more time to fail. He did, however, fail.

The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, which was hailed as the final piece in the puzzle that would return Manchester United to the top, has backfired and been revealed for what it actually was: a commercial power move.

During same conference call in 2018, he added, “Playing performance doesn’t really have a big impact on what we can accomplish on the commercial side of the business.”

Now, Woodward may have felt that assertion to be correct at the time, but the picture has transformed by 2021.

United may still be the most followed Premier League team on social media globally, but they are no longer the most marketable, according to recent research. And the longer the team’s descent into mediocrity continues, the more difficult it will be to persuade sponsors to fund them in the future. Yes, commercial partners want visibility, but they want positive exposure that is linked to performance. Manchester United currently appears to be a long way from being that kind of business proposition.

Liverpool has surpassed Manchester City as the most marketable Premier League team in the world. The club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have been able to achieve success in the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020, not to mention the stability provided by having someone as dynamic and engaging as Jurgen Klopp at the helm. “The summary has come to an end.”