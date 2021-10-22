Manchester United would need’miracles’ to defeat Liverpool, according to Robbie Fowler.

Liverpool have been tipped to keep their unbeaten start to the season going this weekend when they face Manchester United.

Despite the fact that the game is being played at Old Trafford, Jurgen Klopp’s side enters the game as favorites, owing to the Reds’ strong start to the season.

The club has won six of their past seven games on the road in all competitions, whereas United has lost their last three league games.

Despite a stunning comeback win over Atalanta in midweek, Robbie Fowler believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is yet to be put to the test.

The ex-Red, who is nicknamed among Liverpool fans as ‘God,’ has stated that United will need “miracles” to beat his former club on Sunday.

He told Sky Sports, “When you look at Liverpool’s form and who they’ve played, they’ve played tougher games than Manchester United.”

“The games they [United] have won have been against teams that have had a difficult start to the season. Ole has a lot of work ahead of him.

“They are aware that they must perform…

At the moment, I’m hoping for miracles. I believe they are more behind Manchester City and Liverpool than most people believe. Chelsea, too.

“Liverpool is in a different league. They’re one of the most talented Liverpool teams I’ve ever witnessed.” Fowler has faced off against the Reds’ bitter rivals before. He scored six goals versus United for his boyhood club, including four times in one season in 1995/96.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a similar goal-scoring performance from his players this weekend.

With seven goals, Mohamed Salah is joint-top of the Premier League goalscorer chart, with Liverpool’s four primary strikers contributing a total of 19 goals across eight league games.

The Reds have scored three goals or more in each of their seven away games this season, putting them in a strong position ahead of their match against Manchester United.