Manchester United will now face a test from Jose Mourinho, which Liverpool has already passed.

When it comes to Manchester United this summer, Liverpool fans could be forgiven for feeling a little envy.

While the Reds signed Ibrahima Konate ahead of schedule in May, their top goal in the transfer market has been disposing marginal players, with over £30 million raised thus far.

It’s unclear whether they’ll dip their toes back into the incomings waters before the window closes at the end of August, but given their current focus on outgoings, it’s evident that their next movements in the transfer market will be carefully studied.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, has no such problem.

United have spent £107 million to bring in long-term objectives Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane after finishing second in the Premier League table last season.

While the future of Paul Pogba may remain a source of conjecture, such transfer activity has not yet required to be funded by any outgoings, since the Red Devils signaled their desire with a significant showing of faith in their manager by extending Solskjaer’s contract for another three years.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, United has yet to win anything under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Premier League and Champions League success eluding them.

While Solskjaer’s job has appeared to be in jeopardy at times, and the 48-year-old has been mocked, competitors would have to concede that he is supervising incremental development at Old Trafford.

United have finished third and second in the table in his two full seasons in charge, as well as being Europa League runners-up last year, semi-finalists the season before, FA Cup semi-finalists in 2020, and two-time League Cup semi-finalists since replacing Jose Mourinho in December 2019.

It remains to be seen whether United can now take the next step under Solskjaer, but their current situation resembles Liverpool’s under Jurgen Klopp, who saw his side finish eighth, fourth twice, second, League Cup, Europa League, and Champions League runners-up before finally winning their first silverware.

The additions of Sancho and Varane from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, respectively, will undoubtedly give Solskjaer faith that United are on the right track.