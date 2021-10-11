Manchester United supporters are concerned following a huge injury blow before of their match against Liverpool.

Raphael Varane limped off hurt for France on Sunday night, leaving Manchester United fans praying for the best ahead of their match against Liverpool later this month.

Despite collecting his medal, the centre-back was pulled off in the first half of France’s UEFA Nations League victory over Spain at the San Siro.

The former Real Madrid centre-back has impressed since joining the club, but he fell down holding his leg in the 43rd minute and was replaced by Dayot Upamecano.

With Harry Maguire also hurt and the degree of Varane’s injury uncertain, Manchester United fans began to be concerned about what this could imply for the coming weeks, which include Jurgen Klopp’s team visiting Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side entered the international break in dismal form, having won only one of their last four games, a 1-0 victory over Villarreal thanks to a last-minute Cristiano Ronaldo strike.

Liverpool’s rivals face a difficult few weeks after earning just one point in their last two league games against Aston Villa and Everton.

They travel to Leicester this weekend and then host Atalanta in the Champions League before welcoming the Reds on October 24, with a match against Manchester City scheduled for the beginning of November.

Varane’s injury is thought to be serious enough that he could be sidelined for up to three weeks, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Harry Maguire, the club captain, was hurt in United’s defeat to Aston Villa in September and missed the team’s match with Everton, as well as missing international duty.

If Varane and Maguire are ruled out of Liverpool’s match against United, the Reds’ attacking line might face Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly at center-back.