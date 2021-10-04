Manchester United supporters are being warned to refrain from shouting a racially insensitive chant that also targets Liverpool.

Park Ji-sung, a former Manchester United midfielder, has begged Manchester United fans to cease singing a slogan in his honor, calling it a “racial slur to the Korean people.”

The chant, which starts with the lines “Park, Park wherever you may be,” includes an allusion to Koreans eating dog meat as well as a dig at Liverpool residents.

Park was a United fan favorite throughout his time there, and this song was regularly heard at games, especially those involving the Reds.

Despite leaving United in 2012, the Red Devils sang the Park song against Wolves at Molineux in August.

Prior to the match, Wolves introduced Hwang Hee-Chan, a South Korean summer signing, which prompted the reappearance of this song.

Park was obliged to speak out over the decision on the club’s official podcast, pleading with United fans to stop the chant.

“I know United fans don’t mean any offense to him because of that song, but I still have to educate the fans to stop using the slur [dog meat], which is normally a racial insult against Korean people these days,” he stated.

“That specific word is highly offensive to Koreans, and I pity the younger players who were exposed to that type of music.

“Things have changed dramatically in Korea. True, we have eaten dog meat in the past, but nowadays, especially among the younger generation, it is despised. The atmosphere has shifted.

“I implore the audience to refrain from singing that word. When Koreans hear that music, it makes them uncomfortable. It’s time to call it a day.”

Manchester United responded to Park’s demand by saying, “Manchester United completely endorses Ji-words sung’s and urges fans to respect his desires.”