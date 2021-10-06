‘Manchester United? Someone bigger, please.’ – Everton’s star player overcame David Moyes’ blunder, lived the dream, and returned six months later.

Alan Stubbs, a lifelong Evertonian, lived the dream.

Not only did he get to wear the royal blue jersey, but he also guided his beloved Blues to their best Premier League finish to date.

It wasn’t simple, though. He didn’t make his debut for the club until he was nearly 30 years old, by which time he’d already beaten testicular cancer twice.

Even after his ideal move, things didn’t always go as planned, as Walter Smith, the manager who signed him, was fired before the end of his first season.

After leading the team to their greatest league result since the 1980s, Stubbs was sacked as David Moyes’ side prepared for Champions League action, but he returned just six months later and has no regrets.

Alan Stubbs talks to Chris Beesley of The Washington Newsday about his Everton career in a special exclusive interview to commemorate his 50th birthday today.

The 50th birthday milestone may be viewed as a moment to reflect, but Alan Stubbs prefers to look ahead.

He’s looking forward to a golf trip to Marbella, the Costa del Sol resort where Everton manager David Moyes used to take his players for team building sessions.

Swinging the clubs around keeps former footballers active while still satisfying their competitive instincts.

But, as much as Stubbs will feel the warm glow of the Andalusian sun on his back when he hears the satisfying low rattle of his ball dropping into the hole from a putt, it will still pale in comparison to the dimmer light at the end of the tunnel when taking to the turf at Goodison Park while the strains of Z-Cars mix with the deafening roar of the crowd.

“If any Evertonian has even simply walked up that tunnel at Goodison Park when there are no people there, I’m sure they get a tickle down the back of their spine,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“When you walk out in front of a packed house, that sensation is increased by roughly a thousand.

“It was one of the most wonderful experiences I’ve ever experienced. It’s difficult enough to play for Everton, let alone captain and lead them.” “The summary comes to an end.”