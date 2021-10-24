Manchester United has revealed what Jurgen Klopp will never do in a match against Liverpool.

When Liverpool visits Manchester United on Sunday, Ray Parlour believes the Reds will go all out to win.

The Reds come to Old Trafford in good form, having not lost in any competition this season, whilst Manchester United has not won in their previous three Premier League games.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that their Champions League comeback victory against Atalanta in midweek will give his side the boost they need ahead of the Reds’ arrival.

The duel between their respective talismans, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, was a fascinating undercurrent in the latest encounter between the two old foes.

Salah has been brilliant this season, scoring 12 goals in 11 games, while despite United’s struggles, Ronaldo has six goals in eight outings.

Parlour, a former Arsenal player and current talkSPORT analyst, claims that the Egyptian forward isn’t the only ‘issue’ facing the Red Devils on Sunday.

He stated, ” “They’re not going to be able to come back from a 2-0 deficit against Liverpool. We’re all aware of Liverpool’s superiority.

“They’ve been fantastic going forward – [Roberto] Firmino, Salah… they need to sign him as soon as possible!”

United has world-beaters as well, and huge games like this are all about taking risks.

“It should be an exciting match. The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool. We also discuss El Clasico, but it is no longer the same. Which do you prefer to watch? There can only be one victor.” Parlour continued: “Liverpool has the superior form, but form is irrelevant in this game.

“They’ll be aiming for victory, and Jurgen Klopp never opts for a draw. ‘Right, come on fellas, we’re in great shape right now,’ he’ll say.

“‘Let’s get after their defense and attempt to get the opening goal,’ says the coach.

“That might be the deciding factor, but United also has match-winners. It’s all set up beautifully.”