Manchester United failure Mohamed Salah claims he isn’t the finest player in the world.

Mohamed Salah, according to former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson, is not the best player in the world right now.

When comparing Salah to his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, the Brazilian has expressed his disagreement with the emerging opinion that the 29-year-old is currently ahead of his contemporaries.

Salah followed up his goal of the season contender against Manchester City with an equally spectacular finish against Watford at the weekend, dancing through the Hornets’ defense.

Despite not being able to think of a better alternative, Kleberson was hesitant to label Salah the best player on his personal list.

“Mohamed Salah isn’t the finest player on the planet, but he’s been consistently outstanding.” He’s been playing terrific football for a long time,” the Brazilian told PaddyPower.

“He isn’t a one-season wonder, and I can see why Jürgen Klopp dubbed him the best player in Europe.

“Salah is having a good season, but he isn’t the best player in the world right now.”

“It’s difficult for me to say who is the world’s finest player since I measure it by those who do well for club and country,” he continued.

“Football has evolved significantly. We have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for many years, and occasionally Neymar, but no one has showed more than they have.” Given that the two arrived at Old Trafford in the same summer, his reluctance to acknowledge the Reds forward and persistent support for Ronaldo is somewhat predictable.

Kleberson’s two seasons with United were cut short by injuries, which limited him to 20 league appearances. During his time in England, he won the FA Cup.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, does not share the ex-Manchester United midfielder’s viewpoint.

“Right now, [Salah] is without a doubt one of the best in the world,” the German coach stated.

“It is not for me to determine who is the best. But he is the best for me.

“I see him every day, so it’s probably easier for me.” But there’s still Lewandowski and people like him out there, Ronaldo is still scoring like crazy, and Messi is still putting up world-class performances.

“Others will follow. However, in.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”