Manchester United are dealt an injury blow ahead of their match against Liverpool, as a prominent player is injured while playing for his country.

Manchester United have been dealt an injury scare ahead of their match against Liverpool.

On Sunday, October 24, the Reds will play their old rivals at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is already missing club captain Harry Maguire due to injury, and another player appears to be joining the list.

In the first half of France’s UEFA Nations League final versus Spain on Sunday evening, Raphael Varane was forced to be substituted.

Varane fell down clutching his leg, but it’s unclear if he hurt it when he strained a muscle while jogging or as he attempted to cut out a Spain cross.

On Saturday, United will face Leicester City, then travel to Atalanta in the Champions League before meeting Liverpool in the Premier League the following Sunday.

Varane’s injury is yet unknown, as the France international left the game in the 43rd minute and was unable to wait until halftime.

Varane was treated on the pitch by the French medical team, but it was clear that he would not be able to continue.

Maguire’s return date is also unknown, which means Man United might be without their two primary centre-backs for the visit of Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is familiar with the situation confronting Man United, having played the majority of last season without their top three central defenders.