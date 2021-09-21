Manchester United accounts received a £46.8 million warning from FSG and Liverpool.

While the financial year up to the end of May 2021 is over, Liverpool fans will most likely have to wait until early next year to see the full audited records.

The Reds’ finances for the year ending May 2020, which included the first three months of the epidemic, showed a loss of £46 million before tax, a significant drop from the £43 million pre-tax profit reported a year earlier on the basis of the 2019 Champions League victory.

Due to the pause in the Premier League season, which was completed after the end of the financial year, the pandemic had a huge influence on last year’s accounting, resulting in a significant rebate to broadcasters.

There was an impact from not including matchday money, but the actual financial cost of a season played behind closed doors will be revealed in the 2021 accounts.

As society reopens as a result of the vaccine rollout, fans are returning and stadiums are filling to capacity. However, the financial impact of the past 18 months or so has been enormous for football clubs, and the accounts released in the coming months from Premier League sides will make for grim reading across the board. There hasn’t been a single team that hasn’t been affected.

Manchester United was the first to expose their hand, with their status as a public limited company on the New York Stock Exchange requiring them to provide quarterly statements to their shareholders. The club’s most recent statement, for the fourth quarter, portrayed a bleak image at Old Trafford, revealing the full extent of the pandemic’s impact.

From matchday revenue to commercial income, there were large losses across the board, resulting in a £92.2 million loss for the fiscal year ending June 2021, an increase of more than £60 million over the previous year, which just included the pandemic’s commencement.

Manchester United has long set the benchmark for other clubs when it comes to producing commercial cash, with the Old Trafford club raking in the most sponsorship money in the Premier League by a long shot. Liverpool has made recent attempts to reduce the gap. “The summary has come to an end.”