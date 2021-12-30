Manchester City’s dressing room reacted angrily to Liverpool’s loss of points, according to Phil Foden.

Phil Foden has spoken out about how he and his Manchester City teammates have reacted to Liverpool’s recent defeats.

The Reds were beaten to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur shortly before Christmas after losing 1-0 to Leicester City in their previous meeting.

Liverpool now trail the league leaders by nine points as a result of those two results, but they do have a game in hand following the Boxing Day postponement against Leeds United.

After nearly defeating Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night, Foden believes that the Premier League’s competitiveness is highlighted by teams like Liverpool dropping points.

“You can see that other teams are shedding points right now, which just goes to show how difficult the league is,” he said “According to the Manchester Evening News, Foden stated.

“There isn’t a single game in the league that is easy, so we must stay focused and keep going. It appears to be going well, but this league is the most difficult, and you must keep your foot on the throttle since any club can beat you.

“We must remain focused and continue to play our game.

“It feels great to gain a point on the board.” The most important thing today was to get the three points because other teams are now losing points.

“”All we want to do now is keep going and grab as many points as possible.”

Man City won 1-0 against Brentford on Wednesday, putting them eight points ahead of second-placed Chelsea in the Premier League rankings. Foden scored the only goal of the game.

City has been in superb form recently, winning their past ten league games while its title rivals have struggled over the holidays.

Despite their significant points advantage, Foden emphasizes that his team must’remain focused,’ and that any of the top three can lose points.

He told Manchester City’s official website, “It was a vital win today.”

“Around the holidays, you can’t take your foot off the throttle; you have to keep moving and staying focused, which this team is doing right now, as you can see.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”