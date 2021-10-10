Manchester City may have a transfer advantage over Liverpool in the case of Erling Haaland.

According to reports, Manchester City may have gained the upper hand over Liverpool in the hunt to recruit Norwegian wonder Erling Haaland.

Dortmund striker Borussia Dortmund striker Borussia Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker Dortmund striker

According to the Daily Star, the sports manufacturing giants want to sign the £150 million-rated Norwegian striker as their new poster boy and will offer a stunning £50 million over four years to entice him away from his present boot sponsors Nike.

Haaland’s current contract with Nike has two years left on it, but Puma’s existing sponsorship of BVB will certainly give the sporting giant an advantage when it comes to recruiting the player.

Because of their tight financial links with Puma, if he does make the transition, it could play into the hands of Premier League champions City in their pursuit of Haaland.

Pep Guardiola, Kyle Walker, Ederson, and Oleksandr Zinchenko all have individual contracts with the German corporation, in addition to the long-term kit deal agreed in 2019 – worth an estimated £650 million over ten years.

When his release clause kicks in next summer, the £150m-rated star will be available for a considerably lower price.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already complimented Haaland, describing him as a ‘force of nature.’

When asked about Haaland, he told German tabloid Bild, “Of course there is a danger with such an outstanding skill.”

“The young man is a force to be reckoned with. I wasn’t sure if there was a dent in the ground since when he celebrated a goal, he hit the ball on the ground.

“He’ll be in talks with big teams sooner or later.” I’m not sure if that will be the case next season, but Dortmund will have to prepare accordingly.”