Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explains why the club “paid £40 million.” relating to Jack Grealish

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained how the club was able to afford to recruit Jack Grealish.

Liverpool’s rivals have moved in to get the 25-year-old midfielder from Aston Villa for £100 million, according to reports.

City manager Pep Guardiola remarked in April that teams were struggling financially, and his team was “not an exception.”

Guardiola remarked at the time, when asked about the possibility of bringing in a high-priced striker, “Listen, with these prices, we are not going to sign any striker — we cannot afford it, it’s impossible.”

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, Every club faces financial difficulties, and we are no different. Gabriel [Jesus] and Ferran [Torres] are two players that have excelled in this position this season.

“With the circumstances in the world, the economic troubles in world football, there’s a good probability we won’t sign any strikers for next season.”

But, following the record-breaking signing for Grealish, City are now eyeing Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane.

Guardiola addressed both problems at a press conference today, ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield match against Leicester.

On Grealish, City boss Pep Guardiola stated the deal was only feasible because his team sold young players and loaned out other players.

Because of how things turned out, Guardiola suggested it was effectively a £40 million purchase.

“After making an excellent contribution with Aston Villa, Jack can provide for the future years, the best years,” he remarked. With us, he can take it to the next level.

“A lot of it is because we could sell £60 million when we could spend this money. We sell young academy and loan players for £60 million, and when you sell for £60 million, you can invest £100 million.

“We spent because he is 26 years old (sic), has amazing talent, and can spend the next six or seven years here.”

Guardiola also stated that City would prefer to sign Kane, but that it would be contingent on Tottenham.

“He is a Tottenham Hotspur player, and if Tottenham do not want to negotiate, it is over,” he added.

“I believe Man City and many other clubs across the world are interested in signing him, and we are no exception, but it all depends.”

