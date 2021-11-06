Man who has been forgotten Ben Woodburn sends a reminder to Liverpool.

After scoring his first goals for Hearts on Saturday, Ben Woodburn reminded Liverpool of his quality.

Robbie Neilson’s team trounced Dundee United 5-2 to climb up to second in the Scottish Premiership, ahead of Celtc. The 22-year-old Wales international scored twice.

Woodburn, who was involved with the Reds during pre-season, has been a regular at Tynecastle since his loan move in August, although he didn’t score until his tenth game.

After opening his account for the Edinburgh club, the Hearts manager feels the goals will “unleash” the long-term prospect.

“He’s a great player.” We see that every day in training, so getting that goal will be a relief,” Neilson said after the game.

“I simply think the goals were the final thing he needed to free him because he had been putting a lot of pressure on himself to score goals and come up here and do well.”

“I think he flourished after the first goal, so we’ll see a lot more of him.”

“Wasn’t the second one good?” He is without a doubt a quality player, and when a ball like that falls into the box, he is one of the few players on the team who you would expect to score.” Despite playing on the left wing, the Liverpool academy graduate’s first goal occurred when the Dundee United goalkeeper mishandled a dangerous low cross and the ball was diverted into the net.

His second attempt, on the other hand, displayed his ability. Woodburn made a precise finish to shoot his effort into the top corner after running on to a loose ball from a corner.

After becoming Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer in 2016, the winger has had a number of loan periods, but he seems to be enjoying his time in Scotland.

After making his first appearance for Wales in almost two and a half years in September, Woodburn’s efforts at club level have propelled him back into international contention.