Man City’s shortcomings are highlighted by Micah Richards and Graeme Souness as Liverpool’s title aspirations are bolstered.

Micah Richards and Graeme Souness were both upset with Manchester City’s performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, which gave Premier League rivals optimism.

City had the most expensive starting eleven in English football history, costing £550 million, but Pep Guardiola’s side couldn’t get past Spurs, who were without Harry Kane.

Richards, a former City player, was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch the game and criticised the team’s performance, naming Liverpool as one of the clubs who will profit from the result.

“[City] was not up to par, even by their own standards. We all know how well they performed last season, but they just couldn’t get going today,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Today, there are no excuses; [City] was defeated by a superior team.

“As we have stated, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United all performed quite well over the weekend, so this is a disappointing start.”

According to new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, the Manchester club has been linked with a £150 million deal for Tottenham captain Harry Kane, who will miss the game owing to a shorter pre-season.

Souness identified the one area where City appeared weakest, having started Ferran Torres in a false nine role, when asked what City lacked after a breakneck start to the game from the reigning Premier League champions.

“You come back to the possession that City had, but Tottenham were never hanging on during the game,” he remarked.

“I believe City’s troubles stem from the fact that they lack a goalscorer. Last season, Gundogan was their top striker, followed by Sterling, and they scored 19 goals less than the season before.

“The notion of a £100 million bid for Harry Kane isn’t happening for no cause. They require a true centre forward capable of scoring 20-25 goals per season, and I believe they got away with it last year.”

City has now lost three consecutive competitive games, having lost the Champions League Final and the Community Shield prior to Sunday’s contest.

Given their recent domination, another loss for City will be encouraging for Jurgen Klopp's side as they try to continue their winning streak.