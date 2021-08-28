Man City’s new David Silva monument has elicited the similar reaction from Liverpool fans.

Liverpool supporters have joked on social media that Manchester City’s new David Silva monument, which stands outside the Etihad Stadium, looks more like Reds icon Kenny Dalglish than the Spaniard.

Silva appears to be turning on the ball and looking to make a pass in the statue, which has been put on the east side of the ground.

Instead, many Liverpool fans feel the statue resembles Dalglish, with others speculating Manchester City erected it to honor the Scotsman’s achievements at Anfield.

“Why has City slashed a tinfoil monument of Dalglish outside the Etihad?” Mike Appo wondered on Twitter. Is it possible that he plowed the ground for them?”

Several other Reds made similar remarks:

“Being at City altered my life,” Silva said of the latest tribute to his career.

“I’m pleased of what we accomplished together, and I’m touched that it’s been recognized in this way.”

Man City has also erected a statue of former captain Vincent Kompany, in addition to Silva’s.

City were in action at the Etihad this morning, dispatching Arsenal in a 5-0 thrashing to demonstrate their title claims.

The Reds face Chelsea at Anfield this evening in a crucial match.