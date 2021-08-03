Man City’s Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard serve as a reminder to Liverpool fans who would rather forget.

Manchester City’s rumored interest for Harry Kane may make Liverpool supporters shudder because of what it means for the club’s title hopes this season, but it also serves as a reminder of a comparable period in the club’s history.

Steven Gerrard sent in a transfer request on July 5, 2005, 41 days after that memorable night in Istanbul, after the club had stalled on a new deal, with Chelsea the frontrunners to break Reds fans’ hearts.

With Harry Kane unable to return to Tottenham’s training facility on his first day back, there are some unavoidable comparisons between the Huyton lad and the current England captain’s dilemma.

With Chelsea having established themselves as the Premier League’s major spenders, City can offer Kane unrivaled riches, just as Roman Abramovich could for Gerrard. Despite winning the Champions League in spectacular fashion, Liverpool finished 37 points behind Jose Mourinho’s title-winners in the 2004/05 season, whereas Kane’s Spurs wilted to seventh place last season.

“I was thinking, ‘I’d love to play for Jose Mourinho,’” Gerrard subsequently said in his memoirs regarding the mooted transfer. I was confident that under Jose’s leadership, I would win all of the prizes I desired.

“It came down to a simple decision: do I want to win trophies with Chelsea or do I want to stay loyal to Liverpool?”

Gerrard had been left feeling under-appreciated by the club administration after seeing team-mates Dietmar Hamann and Igor Biscan awarded new contracts in the aftermath of their European win. Earlier in the season, however, the club captain expressed his reservations about Liverpool’s intentions.

“I’ll be 25 at the end of the season, and I still have six or seven years remaining at the highest level to win things,” he said ahead of the final Champions’ League group game against Olympiacos in December 2004.

“I’m in a tough spot since I’m a die-hard fan. I want to win at this football club, but I don’t have enough time. I can’t wait three or four years for the club to do something.” “The summary comes to an end.”