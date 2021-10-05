Man City ‘won’ at Liverpool, according to Noel Gallagher, as Mohamed Salah concedes a goal.

Manchester City’s performance at Anfield, according to famous Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher, means they “essentially won the game.”

Mohamed Salah was the standout performer for Liverpool in their 2-2 Premier League tie with Man City at Anfield on Sunday.

Salah set up Sadio Mane for the game’s first goal and then produced a stunning individual goal to bring his season total to nine goals in all competitions.

Liverpool withstood a barrage of City pressure in the first half and held on to go into halftime goalless.

Mohamed Salah has agreed that a draw between Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League was a fair outcome.

In their penultimate league match before the October international break, the Reds had to settle for a point at Anfield.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane scored the first goal, but the visitors’ Phil Foden equalized.

Salah scored his ninth goal of the season with a brilliant individual effort, but it would not be the game-winner as Kevin De Bruyne equalized late in the second half.

For all of the first half, Liverpool was under pressure from City, but they recovered brilliantly after the break to secure a hard-fought point.

Despite wishing he could say otherwise, Salah admits that the draw was a fair result for both teams.

