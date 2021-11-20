Man City vs Everton predictions and odds: Rafa Benitez’s squad faces a difficult task against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Everton will be eager to change their fortunes immediately, but they will face up against a Man City side that has returned to winning ways in the Premier League.

With Grosvenor Sport, the Toffees are 14/1 longshots, while Man City are 2/11 favorites and a draw is 13/2.

Since beating Norwich City 2-0 at Goodison Park, Rafa Benitez’s side has gone on a five-match winless streak, and they now face a race against time to regain their form before the festive fixture congestion begins.

They face a Man City side that had a banana skin of a season, losing to West Ham in the Carabao Cup and then Crystal Palace at home in the league before returning to winning ways against Club Brugge in the Champions League and claiming bragging rights against Man United at Old Trafford before the international break.

Pep Guardiola will want to keep the title race tight this close to Christmas, as Chelsea’s performance against Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime may put them up to six points behind.

Meanwhile, Benitez will be hoping for his side to leapfrog the Toffees, who are currently 11th in the table, level on points with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leicester City.

Tips

5/4 for both teams to score

Over 2.5 corners – Everton – 8/1118+ | Gamble responsibly | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change

Stats for the team

Everton averages 10.23 total corners per game and hasn’t beaten that average in their last three Premier League games, whereas City averages 10.94 total corners per game and hasn’t beaten that average in three games (in all competitions).

All but two of Benitez’s team’s games in all competitions have resulted in at least one booking, one in the Carabao Cup against QPR and the other in the league at home to West Ham.

Players to keep an eye on

For the first time in a long time, City’s midfield lacks creativity with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish all sidelined for this weekend’s meeting.

As a result, Pep Guardiola will most likely target Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez. “The summary has come to an end.”