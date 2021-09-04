Man City is posing a £300 million challenge to Liverpool and FSG.

In comparison to title rival Manchester City, Liverpool’s Premier League squad cost about £300 million less to put together.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has been chastised for their lack of additions this summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the only player to leave during the transfer season.

The Reds’ nearest rivals, on the other hand, have shelled lavishly on big names like Jack Grealish and Raphael Varane.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea all spent £95 million or more in the transfer window to bolster their respective teams.

While heavy spending does not necessarily ensure success, Liverpool’s opponents will now be under pressure to produce after investing top dollar to boost their prospects of winning trophies.

Guardiola has now spent £829.5 million on his City team, the most of any manager in the Premier League.

Local rivals United, who have a total of £778.7 million, are close behind the Sky Blues.

After that, there is a substantial decline in spending of almost £100 million between the Red Devils and Chelsea (£654 million).

Liverpool paid £532.5 million for their whole team, with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker constituting FSG’s most expensive signings in recent years.

Arsenal is next in line with £522.3 million, while Everton (£389.8 million) and Tottenham Hotspur (£365.4 million) are sixth and seventh in terms of spending.

Manchester City is worth £829.5 million.

Manchester United is worth £778.7 million.

Chelsea: £654.0 million

Liverpool has a budget of £532.5 million.

Arsenal: £522.3 million

Everton: £389.8 million

Tottenham Hotspur is valued at £365.4 million.

Leicester City has a budget of £331.8 million.

£271.6 million for Aston Villa.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are valued at £254.3 million.

West Ham United (£232.7 million)

Newcastle United is valued at £215.1 million.

Southampton is valued at £176.0 million.

Brighton & Hove Albion is worth £156.5 million.

Crystal Palace is worth £155.7 million.

Leeds United is worth £155.2 million.

Burnley: £93.6 million

Watford: £73.2 million

Brentford is worth £69.5 million.

Norwich City is worth £58.8 million.