Man City have warned Sadio Mane after he makes a’very tricky’ Liverpool admission.

Sadio Mane says Liverpool’s title pursuit has become “extremely complicated,” but he refuses to give up hope of recovering the title.

The Reds were defeated 1-0 by injury-hit Leicester City on Tuesday evening, only their second defeat of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team travel to Chelsea on Sunday, having slid to third position behind the Londoners, both fearful of a large gap opening up between themselves and leaders Manchester City.

Mane, who will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations following the match, has no intention of thinking the race is finished with half the season left to play for Liverpool.

