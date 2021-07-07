Man City has issued a new £141 million transfer warning to Liverpool.

If Liverpool’s eyes weren’t already opened to the difficult task they face this season during the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Tuesday night, then were with Man City’s Spanish contingent’s double defeat.

Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, and Ferran Torres, as well as new Barcelona recruit Eric Garcia, were unable to prevent Luis Enrique’s team from losing a penalty shootout to Italy after being beaten Champions League finalists in May.

The quartet all played key roles for La Roja in the European Championships this summer, with all save Rodri starting against Italy.

However, the fact that only the latter was Pep Guardiola’s first option last season underscores how difficult a job Liverpool will face if they are to recapture the Premier League title.

The trio of Laporte, Torres, and Rodri represent £141 million in City talent brought to the Etihad in recent seasons.

Last season, Rodri made 31 Premier League appearances as Guardiola began to phase out club captain Fernadinho, although Laporte and Torres only made 14 and 15 appearances, respectively.

Meanwhile, Garcia was limited to only six league games in all competitions after deciding to return to Barcelona at the end of his contract.

They aren’t on their own. Sergio Aguero, Nathan Ake, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Oleksandr Zinchenko, for example, all made fewer than 25 league appearances last season.

Next season, City will be able to draw on this standard as a reserve. International signings worth a lot of money.

Guardiola’s team was able to win the title with ease, whilst Jurgen Klopp’s team was destroyed by injury and slid to the bottom of the table in 2021.

City’s depth is only going to get stronger with the likes of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish linked with moves to the Etihad.

It goes without saying that Liverpool will never be able to match Man City’s wealth.

The Reds’ most expensive reserve alternatives are £35 million Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, £45 million Diogo Jota, and £52.75 million Naby Keita.

Joel Matip, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Kostas Tsimikas, for example, all cost less than £15 million.

