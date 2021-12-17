Man City and Chelsea have demonstrated what actually counts, allowing Liverpool to avoid another dilemma.

Last season’s first meeting with Newcastle United, a dismal goalless draw in December, was a clue that things were about to go wrong for Liverpool.

As Jurgen Klopp’s team fought to shake off the plucky but limited visitors today, the nagging suspicion of an unpleasant repeat was practically palpable in the Anfield air.

Then came the turning point.

Substitute Roberto Firmino sent the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold 25 yards out after a foul by a tired Newcastle.

The ball was bulging the top corner of Martin Dubravka’s goal in the blink of an eye.

On an evening when the revived impact of coronavirus and rumors of lockdown, positive tests, and returning behind closed doors dominated thoughts, there was a mixture of exhilaration and relief.

The home fans, albeit in large numbers, were not fully engaged, creating an odd atmosphere that was mirrored in a Liverpool performance that hardly surpassed second gear.

Even missing Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones, who all tested positive for suspected coronavirus, the Reds did enough to keep pace with Manchester City and stand just a point behind the Premier League leaders on a night when championship contenders Chelsea again struggled.

Klopp’s team earned three points as much via hard work as sheer quality against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Newcastle, on the other hand, will argue that referee Mike Dean aided them, not least on 21 minutes when, after Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden collided while defending a corner, the latter stayed on the deck and played Diogo Jota onside to level at the second attempt.

The enraged Newcastle fans sang, “Mike Dean, it’s all about you,” among other X-rated songs.

While the official later ran across Dubravka’s line of sight for Liverpool’s third goal, Alexander-effort Arnold’s was unaffected.

In all competitions, the Reds have now scored in 32 consecutive games, breaking the old club record of 31 set over 64 years ago.

Okay, it wasn’t quite the thrashing City gave Leeds United earlier in the week.

However, as Chelsea experienced in their 2-2 draw with Everton at home, it’s all about the points at this moment. “The summary has come to an end.”