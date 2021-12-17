Man charged with carrying a knife in Liverpool city centre.

A man has been charged with carrying a knife in Liverpool city centre yesterday.

Police were called at around 5.15pm on Thursday, December 16, to reports a man was on Bold Street with a knife.

Officers stopped a man on the street and said that after searching him they found a knife.

As a result, Ahmed Awadh, of Dingle Grove, Dingle, was arrested and later charged with possession of a bladed article in public.

The 28-year-old was remanded into custody and appeared in Liverpool Magistrates court today.

He was kept in custody and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court in January, 2022.

A Merseyside police spokesperson said: “We charged a man with possession of a knife in Liverpool city centre yesterday (Thursday 16 December).

“At around 5.15pm officers attended Bold Street following reports a man in the street was carrying a knife.

“A man was stop searched nearby and found in possession of a knife.

“Ahmed Awadh, 28 years, of Dingle Grove, Liverpool was arrested and later charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court today (Friday 17 December).

“He was further remanded to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 14 January 2022.”

For the latest news and breaking news visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news

Follow us on Twitter @Liv

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official The Washington Newsday Twitter account – real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook/theliverpoolecho – your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day from the The Washington Newsday.