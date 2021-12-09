Malibu Rum is presenting a pop-up Christmas event with free gifts and drinks at Liverpool ONE.

This December, Malibu Rum will throw a pop-up Christmas event at Liverpool ONE.

The drinks company will determine if customers have been good this year by inviting them to enter its ‘Naughty or Nice’ booth, where they will be assigned to one of Santa’s lists.

Even if you’re on the naughty list, anybody who attends the pop-up event will be able to participate in Malibu’s interactive advent calendar.

To claim a present, each individual can open a box on the interactive advent calendar of their choice. Official Malibu apparel and a bar tab at Las Iguanas are among the prizes.

Visitors to the Malibu Rum Christmas event will receive a redeemable ticket for a drink of their choosing.

A chill classic like a Pia Colada, an alternative Malibu Snowjito with watermelon, or something tropical like a Malibu Passionfruit and Lemonade are all options. There’s even Malibu hot chocolate if you’re looking for something a little more warming.

As part of its #LetTheFunshine promotion, the Malibu tour aims to bring the fun to frigid winter nights. Everyone is encouraged to #letthefunshine and embrace the lighter side of life.

Malibu will be at Liverpool ONE on December 18 from 12pm to 8pm, so if you want to participate and win a prize, you’ll have to be quick on the day.