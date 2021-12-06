Malaria “doomsday” has been averted, according to the WHO, despite disruption from COVID-19 in 2020.

Following the emergence of the COVID-19 epidemic last year, the fight against malaria almost avoided a disaster. This “doomsday scenario,” according to the World Health Organization (WHO), might have resulted in tens of thousands more deaths from a disease that has historically decimated tropical countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) released its newest World Malaria Report for 2020 on Monday, revealing that there would be 241 million cases of malaria in 2020, up 14 million from 2019. Last year, there were 627,000 deaths, an increase of 69,000 over the previous year.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, noted that the “hard effort of public health organizations in malaria-affected countries” avoided the worst results from occurring. He underlined that the focus should now be on combining the same efforts to combat climate change “”We must overcome the pandemic’s obstacles and accelerate our progress against this disease.” Despite COVID-19, Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the World Health Organization’s Global Malaria Program, shared Tedros’ admiration for public health experts who helped stabilize the situation in their nations.

“I believe we can say that the globe has avoided the worst-case scenario of malaria deaths that we considered plausible or conceivable a year ago,” Alonso said, adding that the “doomsday scenario has not realized.”

Alonso cautioned against exhaling a sigh of relief too quickly. Given the continuous spread of COVID-19, which has seen a new variation develop in recent weeks, he warned that “we are not on a trajectory to success.”

“I wouldn’t dare to forecast how things will unfold over the following weeks and months at this moment,” Alonso told reporters on Monday.

Malaria has been almost eradicated around the world, but the majority of current cases are concentrated in Sub-Saharan Africa, which will account for 95% of all malaria infections and 96 percent of all deaths by 2020. According to WHO, 80 percent of those who die from the disease are children under the age of five.

In the fight against malaria, there has been some notable advances this year.

After years of testing, the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine was officially recommended for use in children by WHO in October. The recommendation, according to the FDA, has the potential to “alter the course of public health history.””