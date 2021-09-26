Major number plate modifications are set to take effect this month.

If you plan on traveling abroad in your car this year, you should be aware of a huge change.

Unless they have a number plate with these initials under the Union Jack, Brits must affix a ‘GB’ sticker on their car before traveling to another country.

Any driver considering a post-pandemic road trip across Europe will have to remove the GB label from their license plate starting Tuesday, September 28.

The sticker or magnet will become invalid and must be replaced with a ‘UK’ sticker.

Any driver who has the GB designation on their license plate will need to purchase a sticker or obtain a new plate with the UK designation.

This is the second time this year that the UK has had to update its number plates.

Grant Shapps said in January that, thanks to a new registration plate with a Union Flag and a GB symbol, UK drivers would be allowed to drive on the continent without the need for GB stickers.

He also tweeted an image of an updated green number plate, which is intended to indicate completely electric automobiles and highlight the benefits of choosing a more ecologically friendly vehicle.

“Brits will be allowed to drive on the Continent without GB stickers thanks to new reg plates featuring the Union Flag and GB,” Mr Shapps tweeted.

Previously, a GB sign was placed beneath the cluster of EU stars on British license plates.

Drivers from Wales and Scotland could still go overseas with number plates bearing the Welsh or Scottish flags if they also put a GB sticker on their vehicle.

The GB badge, however, will no longer be valid due to the new regulatory change.

The United Nations announced the change, saying it had received “information announcing that the United Kingdom is changing the identifying sign that it had previously selected for display in international traffic on cars registered in the United Kingdom, from GB to UK.”

Under the new rule, every motorist must either purchase a new number plate with the letters UK or ensure that they have a sticker with the letters.