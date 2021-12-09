Macdonald Hotels & Resorts invites you to spend the holidays and New Year with them.

Seasonal snowfall and hotels decked out with festive trees adorned with dazzling fairy lights and tinsel can only mean one thing: Christmas at Macdonald Hotels is just around the horizon.

It’s that magical time of year when nothing matters more than spending quality time with friends and family, and Macdonald Hotels near Liverpool are ready to make this Christmas spectacular.

Put your feet up and enjoy every moment of the festive season with a Classic Christmas Break, where Macdonald’s brilliant chefs prepare magnificent Christmas lunches and dinners with all the trimmings.

On Christmas Day, upgrade your yearly festive walking route by exploring the gorgeous gardens and experiencing the invigorating splendour of winter, then wake up to a delicious full breakfast as a Boxing Day treat.

After the final Christmas cracker has been pulled, there’s lots more to come, including Twixmas Breaks, where Macdonald’s personnel will continue to make you feel especially special. Enjoy delicious cuisine as well as the opportunity to relax in the spa and leisure facilities – the ideal way to rest and recharge before the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Countdown to 2022 in style with a variety of Hogmanay and New Year Gala Dinners, as well as New Year’s Eve Family Parties, taking place across the UK.

These are nights you’ll remember for years to come, whether you’re gathering generations of loved ones for a disco – with party games to keep the kids entertained – or clinking prosecco-filled glasses to kick off a fun-packed evening with a three-course dinner and music and entertainment that lasts until the early hours of the morning.

If you’re still looking for ways to fill your Yuletide calendar in the run-up to Christmas, join us for everything from small Party Nights in our private rooms to joyful events with colleagues, as well as Festive Dining in our fine restaurants throughout December.